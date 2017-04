CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Jen Lewis has been around horses most of her life, but until very recently, she had never witnessed the birth of a foal.

Jen got the chance the morning of April 6. Tempe, a 10-year-old Dutch Harness Horse, delivered a colt and she was able to watch the whole thing.

She chronicled the birth in pictures and felt it fitting to share it in this month’s Creature Feature.