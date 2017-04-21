Couple accused of trying to murder baby inside McDonald’s

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A couple has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill an 11-month-old baby in a California McDonald’s, according to police.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. inside of a McDonald’s restaurant located at the downtown Washington Plaza.

Marcel Brooks and girlfriend Adanna Ibe were arrested Tuesday morning.

The 11-month-old boy was with his mother at a booth at the McDonald’s when Ibe allegedly walked up and fired a single shot then fled the scene in a car.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police say it was “a miracle that she missed” the baby because of her proximity to the infant.

Investigators later learned that Brooks is the boy’s father.

He was supposed to meet the boy’s mother at the McDonald’s on Monday.

However, Brooks never entered the McDonald’s. Police believe he may have been waiting outside while Ibe allegedly shot at the baby, police said.

Brooks and Ibe are the parents of a 5-year-old child who was placed with other relatives after they were arrested.

Investigators found Brooks at a location outside San Leandro late Monday night and arrested him at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Benabou said. Ibe was with Brooks and also was arrested at that time, he said.

Detectives believe that the shooting on Monday may not be the first time that Brooks and Ibe tried to harm the baby and are continuing to investigate the pair.

There were about 20 to 30 people inside the McDonald’s restaurant when the shooting occurred, he said.

Police didn’t disclose where the boy and his mother live, only saying that they live in the Bay Area and are now safe.