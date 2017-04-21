Bodie Island, Cape Hatteras lighthouses open for the season

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Outer Banks Group has announced that the Bodie Island and Cape Hatteras lighthouses will be open for climbing this year starting today through Oct. 9.

Superintendent Hallac says there is no charge today and the free tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and can only be obtained in-person on-site.

Regular ticket sales begin daily at 9 a.m. with the last tickets sold at 4:30 p.m. at each site.

Children have to be at least 42 inches tall to climb the lighthouses and you can’t weigh more than 260 pounds to climb the Bodie Island Lighthouse.

Full Moon Tours of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse will be offered on June 9, July 9, Aug. 7, and Sept. 6.

Tickets can be bought on www.recreation.gov starting at 10 a.m three days prior to each tour date.