Death investigation underway in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is underway in Hampton Friday night.

At 8:25 p.m., dispatchers got a call about a possible assault happening inside a vehicle in the area of Kecoughtan Road. A driver started following the suspect vehicle to try to update dispatchers as to where it was heading, but the driver eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

Dispatchers did get a description of the vehicle. Officers then flooded the area to try to find the vehicle. Police eventually spotted it and a short pursuit began. The chase ended in the 200 block of Apple Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody without further incident. Officers found an unresponsive woman in the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s cause of death is unknown at this time. Police are still investigating.

If you know anything about this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

