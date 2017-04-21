Traffic moving again on I-64E at the HRBT following crash

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A crash briefly shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Friday afternoon.

The lanes are now back open and traffic is moving.

A WAVY viewer shared photos of the backup, in which people were seen standing outside their parked vehicles.

(Photo courtesy Chris Bryant) (Photo courtesy Chris Bryant)

Earlier Friday afternoon, VDOT had to close one westbound lane of the HRBT due to emergency lighting repairs. The closure caused major delays.

