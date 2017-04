VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has announced an emergency lane closure on a section of Witchduck Road.

A news release from the city says crews are making repairs an undermining in the left.

The right northbound lane of Witchduck will be closed between Holly Farms Drive and Kellam Road.

City officials say there will be intermittent temporary stoppages while crews are working. Officials have said how long the closure will last.

