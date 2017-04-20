Two men wanted in armed robbery at Portsmouth Title Max

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for two men who robbed a Title Max in Portsmouth at gunpoint Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers were called to the business, located in the 2500 block of Airline Boulevard, for a report of a robbery.

Employees told police that two men in their late teens or early 20s came inside, armed with a gun and demanding money. The suspects took off after they got cash.

Police say the suspects were later seen leaving the area in a gold vehicle.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.