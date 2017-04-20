Time names Gavin Grimm one of the most influential people of 2017

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Time Magazine named Gavin Grimm as one of the most influential people of 2017.

The magazine recognized Grimm for his efforts to champion transgender rights.

Grimm, who was born a female and identifies as male, has been fighting the Gloucester County School Board for the right to use the boy’s restroom.

The Supreme Court was supposed to hear Grimm’s case last month, but sent it back to the lower court after President Donald Trump’s administration revoked guidance from President Barack Obama’s administration. The previous guidance said transgender students should be allowed to use the bathroom of their choice.

Gavin is a senior at Gloucester High School and will likely graduate before the case is resolved.