Second suspect arrested in Williamsburg hotel robbery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a second suspect in the robbery of the Quarterpath Inn in Williamsburg.

20-year-old Kwamen Jaquan Osborne, of Hampton, was taken into custody Wednesday evening. He’s charged with robbery and two counts of conspiracy.

On April 11, officers were called to a hotel in the 600 block of York Street for a robbery. When police got to the scene, they spoke to a clerk, who said two men entered the hotel, showed guns and demanded money.

20-year-old Juwan Synquez Brown was also arrested in connection to the robbery.

Osborne is behind bars being held without bond.