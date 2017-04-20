Civil trial continues for retired Norfolk officer in 2013 shooting case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The civil trial of retired Norfolk police officer Neal Robertson has entered its third day.

Marius Mitchell has sued Robertson for $10 million, claiming he was negligent and used excessive force in 2013. Jurors on Wednesday saw the moments after Robertson shot Mitchell.

Dash cam video shows stumble out of a police cruiser, covered in blood.

Mitchell says he was getting of out a car at the 7-Eleven off Hampton Boulevard in 2013, when someone with a gun ordered him to get back in the car.

Robertson’s attorney claims Mitchell later got into the officer’s unmarked police cruiser and was dragging him through the parking lot when he fired.

Both Mitchell and Robertson have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting.

WAVY’s Erin Kelly reports that attorneys for Mitchell have rested their case.

Lawyers for Marius Mitchell, the plaintiff in a civil trial involving retired NPD officer Neal Robertson, rest their case @WAVY_News — Erin Kelly (@Erin_WAVY) April 20, 2017

Look for the latest updates in this trial on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.