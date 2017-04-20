Motorcycle accident causes traffic delays in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcycle accident in Virginia Beach Thursday morning caused traffic delays at a busy intersection.
Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com an accident was reported at the intersection of Diamond Springs Road and Shore Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m. The intersection is near Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.
Dispatchers initially said the accident involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, but now say only a motorcycle was involved.
One person sustained minor injuries in the accident, according to dispatchers.
10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this accident. Stay tuned for updates.