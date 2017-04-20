Motorcycle accident causes traffic delays in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcycle accident in Virginia Beach Thursday morning caused traffic delays at a busy intersection.

Police dispatchers tell WAVY.com an accident was reported at the intersection of Diamond Springs Road and Shore Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m. The intersection is near Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story.

Traffic Congestion – Shore Dr & Diamond Springs Rd due to single vehicle accident. Delays to be expected for about an hour @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) April 20, 2017

Dispatchers initially said the accident involved a motorcycle and another vehicle, but now say only a motorcycle was involved.

One person sustained minor injuries in the accident, according to dispatchers.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more about this accident. Stay tuned for updates.