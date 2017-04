HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide Thursday night in Hampton.

It happened in the 1100 block of Quash Street, near Foley Street. Police say the victim is a man.

Authorities have not released any further information at this time.

The scene is located near the same place where a 30-year-old man was shot and killed in March. It was the city’s first homicide of 2017.

