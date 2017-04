PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth City Councilman Mark Whitaker has been indicted by a special grand jury on several charges, including identity fraud and forgery.

The investigation surrounds Whitaker's church, failed credit union and his development company. All 20 counts are felonies. @WAVY_News — Andy Fox (@AndyFoxWAVY) April 20, 2017

10 On Your Side confirmed in March that the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Treasury Department were asked to assist a special grand jury in an investigation into Whitaker’s church and ties to a failed credit union.

This is a breaking news story. Stay tuned for updates.