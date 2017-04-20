Parents and students upset about reported cockroaches at Norfolk school

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Some Norfolk parents are upset and disgusted after they say their children found cockroaches at their high school.

This comes just two weeks after bed bugs were found at Lake Taylor High School. The school says they brought in pest control services over spring break to deal with the bed bugs.

Now, parents and students say they’re concerned about the cockroaches.

Some parents say these insect issues are having a negative impact on their children’s education.

Bonnie Wood’s son is a junior at the high school. She says she was disgusted by the picture of cockroaches reportedly in the bathroom.

“[I want the district to] do something about it, fix the issue instead of putting our children in this type of situation on a regular basis,” said Wood. “It curdles my stomach, it’s just disgusting.”

Her son leaves his backpack in the car for fear of bringing bugs home.

10 On Your Side reached out to the school district spokesperson and we are told they are looking into it.

“It’s gross. We had bed bugs right before spring break two weeks ago.”

The school confirms bed bugs were found and told WAVY News that pest control services were in the school during spring break.

“When they have to come home and I have search their stuff because I’m scared because they may bring them home, so it’s a little overwhelming as a parent,” said Robbin Farmer, whose two children go to Lake Taylor High School.

The school reached out to parents about the bed bugs, but not about the roaches.