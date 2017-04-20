Norfolk police search for missing elderly man with dementia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are looking for an elderly man who was reported missing Thursday evening.

92-year-old Leroy Boyd was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Thursday driving away from his home in the 2700 block of Middle Town Crescent toward the JANAF Shopping Center. He was driving his 2012 light gold Chevrolet Cruze, with Virginia plates XLF-8754.

Boyd is six feet tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has white hair and dark eyes. He was wearing a gray and green plaid jacket, dark gray sweater, white dress shirt, gray pants, black shoes, a black fedora style hat and glasses.

Boyd has dementia and needs his medication.

If you see Boyd or his vehicle, call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-441-5610.

