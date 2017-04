WYOMING, Minn. (WFMV) — Thursday is 4/20, the national holiday for cannabis users, and police in Minnesota are once again having fun with the day.

The Wyoming, Minnesota Police Department tweeted out a picture of their “discreet trap” which is filled with plenty of munchies and video games.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

The tweet posted Thursday morning has since gone viral.

Last year, the police department also posted about their “Undercover 420” operations.

Undercover #420 stings are underway. pic.twitter.com/uFsN27Cn1c — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2016