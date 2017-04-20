Man sentenced to six years for DUI crash that killed EVMS student

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in a crash that killed an Eastern Virginia Medical School student was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday.

Thomas Neil Walters was convicted of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and DUI.

23-year-old Nancy Kelly was killed in the crash, which happened on April 23, 2016 at the intersection of Sewell’s Point and Princess Anne roads.

Kelly was a 2015 Virginia Wesleyan graduate and former basketball star. She was enrolled at EVMS.

Kelly was reportedly coming home after picking her boyfriend up at the airport. During the trip, she pulled up behind another car at a traffic light. That’s when police said Walters crashed into the back of her van, sending her into the car in front. Kelly died a short time later.