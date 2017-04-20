Keeping Hampton Roads Cool For 70 Years

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY ) – Today is going to be more summer than spring so have you turned your Air Conditioner on yet?

Joining us now to help set you up for a cool summer is Gary Smith who is the President of Smith & Keene Electric Service Inc. Gary Joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to discuss the 70th year offering quality service in Hampton Roads for all your HVAC, electric and plumbing repair or installation as well as attic and crawl space insulation along with automatic home stand-by generators.

Smith & Keene Electric Service, Inc

Chesapeake

(757) 420-1231

Service Number: (757) 420-1921

SmithAndKeene.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Smith & Keene Electric Service, Inc.