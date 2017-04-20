Joseph Baron running for Norfolk sheriff in November election

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Joseph Baron is running to be the next sheriff in Norfolk, according to a tweet from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office tweeted Wednesday night that Baron is the Democratic nominee for the position. Baron took over for Bob McCabe following the longtime sheriff’s retirement earlier this year.

Baron is listed online as the city’s interim sheriff. A website for Baron’s campaign has been launched, along with a Facebook page.

Election day is on Nov. 7.

