Bond granted for Virginia Beach man charged with sex crime

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man accused of inappropriately touching a woman in a church group was granted bond Thursday.

Jeffrey Bondi was indicted Jan. 18 for the alleged sex crime on a charge of object sexual penetration.

The alleged crime happened in 2001. Bondi is accused of inappropriately touching the victim, who was 18-years-old at the time and a member of his church group.

Bondi was denied bond during a hearing February 1. After an appeal, a judge granted a $75,000 bond Thursday.

Bondi reportedly has Parkinson’s disease. His attorney has said in court previously that the Parkinson’s has progressed. Prosecutors argued on Thursday that the disease has not progressed to the point where it can’t be treated in jail. The defense said the jail’s doctor is not qualified to make that assumption.

Bondi’s attorneys brought in a GPS monitoring company to assure the judge that he won’t flee. Bondi is only allowed to be at home, the courthouse and the doctor’s office. His attorneys must visit him at his home.

This is a breaking news update. Look for more from Matt Gregory on WAVY News starting at 4 p.m.