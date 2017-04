PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hundreds of rubber duckies will soon take to the Intracoastal Waterway of Chesapeake and possibly score one lucky spectator ten thousand dollars!

The Children’s Health Initiative Project is once again calling all families to enjoy a day of fun and food and also support their mission to support expectant mothers and young children.

Hampton Roads Rubber Duck Race

Saturday – 11am to 3pm

Intracoastal Waterway

Chesapeake

HamptonRoadsDuckRace.org

(757) 543-9100