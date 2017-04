VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A day care van caught fire Thursday in Virginia Beach.

Dispatchers say fire crews were called to the 1700 block of Grey Friars Chase.

No students were on the van and no injuries have been reported, school officials confirmed.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.

Day Care Van Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo courtesy Jeromy Basham) (Photo courtesy Jeromy Basham) (Photo courtesy Jeromy Basham) (Photo courtesy Jeromy Basham)