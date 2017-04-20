Florida family welcomes naturally conceived quadruplets

SARASOTA, FL (WFLA) — A Florida couple has four tiny reasons to celebrate Mother’s Day this year.

Kyle and Amanda Corcoran just became the proud parents of quadruplets—three boys and a girl, born just moments apart, weighing between 2 and 3 pounds each.

The quads, Harrison, Preston, Jackson and Lila were safely delivered via cesarean section at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on March 28.

“Born at 31 weeks with 40 perfect finger and toes, Harrison, Preston, Jackson and Lila are all thriving in Sarasota Memorial’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), the most advanced intensive care nursery in the region for premature, high risk and critically ill newborns,” the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital says Amanda was on bed rest for a month leading up to the births and made it to 31 weeks before her water broke. Most quadruplets are born after 30 weeks.

“You can’t help feeling nervous,” Amanda said, recalling the perfectly orchestrated but whirlwind surgical preparations that followed. “When you give birth at 31 weeks, you don’t know what to expect, or if everyone will be all right…

“But it’s been incredible having the four of them in such good hands,” she added. “We’ve had a tremendous team helping us every step of the way. It made the transition from being pregnant to being parents an easy one.”

