CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The E-ZPass express lanes on the Chesapeake Expressway (VA-168) are closing for a brief period tonight.

City of Chesapeake officials tweeted Thursday that the lanes will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

E-ZPass will still be accepted at the other open lanes, but officials say drivers will have to stop.

