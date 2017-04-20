Cycle for Survival: Landon’s Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Last year, 10 On Your Side was part of efforts to raise money for cancer research for the Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

Tonight, Andy Fox introduces you to Landon Sanderl.

Landon, who is now 12 and in sixth grade at Lynnhaven Middle School, has been battling a brain tumor since he was 10 months old.

He has had many brain surgeries, 7 rounds of maximum dose chemotherapy, and radiation that has taken his hair.

But, as you’ll see, Landon is a fighter, and is supported by Team Landon — which includes his parents, and scores of friends he has at Lynnhaven Middle.

