Art you can eat: Canstruction at Slover Library

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Time is running out for you to see some amazing works of art at Slover Library in Norfolk.

Engineers and architects constructed sculptures using full cans of food that will be donated to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia. It’s part of an international charity called “Canstruction.”

“I think Canstruction is awesome because it leverages talents people have to fight hunger,” said the Foodbank’s Chief Strategy Officer Tom Weiglein.

From an alien space craft “Abducting Hunger” to a Rubik’s Cube emulating the many faces of hunger through emojis, the messages in a library frequented by the homeless hit home.

“It does hit home,” organizer Deborah Gill told WAVY.com. “We actually had four or five cans taken from the peas in the pod.”

The story she shared speaks to the need that is seen at the Foodbank as generous holiday donations dwindle.

Canstruction will fill empty shelves and eventually empty stomachs with a donation of more than 20,000 cans.

The display will be taken down at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21. The library is open Thursday until 8:00 p.m.