Aerial demonstrations to cause road closures around Langley-Eustis

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Air Force says aerial demonstrations at Joint Base Langley-Eustis will causes road closures Thursday and Friday.

A news release from base Wednesday said 1st Fighter Wing is on its second week of the Atlantic Trident 2017 — a partner exercise with the the Royal Air Force and the French Air Force.

Base officials say demonstrations will cause closures on roads adjacent to the runways will be affected.

The closures will be from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday. Base officials say the closures will affect the following areas:

Between the intersections of Lee Road and Alert Drive, and Lee Road and Durand Street.

Between the intersections of Ward Road and Dodd Boulevard, and Ward Road and Emmonds Road

These areas will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic during those during.

