NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gunshot victim was found in Norfolk Wednesday night, according to dispatchers.

Officers were called to the area of West 29th Street and DeBree Avenue at 10:27 p.m.

Dispatchers say the victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.

This was the second shooting in Norfolk within three hours. Earlier Wednesday, a three-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Ocean View area of the city.

