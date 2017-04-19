Verizon cell phone users having issues calling 911 in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Verizon cell phone users are having issues contacting 911, according to the City of Virginia Beach.

“The 911 call taker can actually hear the caller but the caller hears noise that sounds like a fax machine,” said Stephen Williams, Director of Emergency Communications and Citizen Services. “We’re monitoring the issue and will provide an update as soon as the issue is resolved.”

City officials said on social media that Verizon users should instead call the non-emergency number at 757-385-5000 and select option 1 or send a text message to 911 if there is an emergency.

The issue affects only Verizon users, according to the city. Those using another cell phone service can still call 911 in case of emergency.