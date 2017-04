VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two teenagers are recovering after they were shot Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened at a basketball court in the 700 block of Chimney Hill Parkway. Police say officers were called to the scene at 10:48 p.m.

The two teenagers suffered non life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information. If you know anything about this shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.