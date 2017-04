NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A trash truck hit a pole Wednesday morning in Ocean View, knocking down traffic lights.

Norfolk dispatchers tell WAVY.com says the pole was connected to the traffic light at the intersection of 3rd Bay Street and E. Ocean View Avenue.

A photo from WAVY anchor Tom Schaad shows the lights down in the middle of the intersection.

Dispatchers say police and fire crews responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

