TNCC hosting job fair with over 40 employers Thursday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Thomas Nelson Community College is hosting a job fair Thursday with more than 40 employers.

The hiring event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Peninsula Workforce Development Center, located at 600 Butler Farm Road in Hampton.

The job fair is open to all and will feature representatives from organizations across the region including the Port of Virginia, Canon, Riverside, Diamond Resorts, Continental, UPS and more.

TNCC’s Career Services and Workforce Transitions team will also host four different workshops throughout the day to help job fair attendees prepare for the workforce.

10 a.m. | Certification to Employment with Thomas Nelson and Shelters to Shutters

11 a.m. | How your professional image impacts what employers think of you with a certified professional photographer

12 p.m. | #PhoneScreenReady (or not) with the Port of Virginia

1 p.m. | Entrepreneurs Wanted: Starting your own business with the Small Business Development Center

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes as there may be on-site interviews.

For more information about the event, call 757-865-5882.