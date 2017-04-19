Three men charged in 2009 robbery, murder in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Three men were indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for a 2009 robbery and murder in Newport News.

30-year-old Bryan Brown, of Newport News, 36-year-old Mark Wallace, of Williamsburg and 35-year-old Joseph Benson of Dorchester, Massachusetts, are accused of shooting and killing Louis Edward Joseph, Jr. on March 13, 2009.

Detectives told 10 On Your Side that someone broke into Joseph’s house on Clipper Drive and killed the 40-year-old. Joseph’s girlfriend found him dead on the back porch of the home.

The only witness in the case was a five-year-old boy — the son of Joseph’s girlfriend — who was inside the home when he was killed. The boy wasn’t hurt.

Each man charged in this case faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, if convicted.

Stay with 10 On Your Side for updates on this developing story as we work to get more information.