Three men arrested after shots fired in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Three men were arrested after shots were fired Wednesday in Camden County.

Sheriff Tony Perry says at 6:32 p.m., deputies got a call about suspicious activity in the Shiloh area of the county. Perry says a vehicle was chasing and one of the drivers fired gunshots.

No one was injured.

48-year-old Terry Wayne Rose, of Camden County, was charged with assault with intent to kill, speeding to elude arrest, impersonating a law enforcement officer and resisting, delaying and obstructing a law enforcement officer. He was taken to Albemarle District Jail and was placed under a $250,000 bond.

23-year-old Daquan Tyrie Whidbee, of Elizabeth City, was charged with conspiracy to sell and deliver Xanax. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

24-year-old Tre’shon Shabazz Walker, also of Elizabeth City, was charged with felony possession of cocaine and conspiracy to sell and deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance. He was taken to Albemarle District Jail and was placed under a $15,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office didn’t provide further details about the incident. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more.