TCC Presents Frost/Nixon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The one-on-one television interview is perhaps the most intriguing and insightful ways to get into the mind of important and controversial people.

In 1977, British journalist David Frost conducted a series of interviews with former US President Richard Nixon which became the subject of the stage play and film “Frost/Nixon.” The Generic Theater and the TCC Roper Center for the performing arts are bringing “Frost/Nixon” to the stage this weekend.

Roper Center Executive Director Paul Lasakow and Terry Jernigan who plays Richard Nixon joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show with the details.

Frost/Nixon – Presented by TCC’s Roper Performing Arts Center in association with the Generic Theater.

Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday & Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets & Information: TCCRoperCenter.org

