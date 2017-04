Actress and performer, Elisabeth Evans, chats about her featured role as Rosemary in the upcoming production of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.”

The show has taken Broadway by storm with its’ catchy scores and tongue-in-cheek banter. She says audiences will love Finches journey from window washer to climbing the corporate ladder.

Don’t miss your chance to catch this epic show right here at the Sandler Center Friday, April 21 – Sunday April 23.