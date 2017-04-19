Rabid fox bites man in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A rabid fox bit a man in Nags Head on Tuesday.

According to Nags Head police, a 64-year-old man was bit while carrying his kayak to the water at the public sound access in the 7400 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

The man drove himself to a local medical center where he began receiving post-exposure treatment as a precaution.

A police officer responded to the scene and observed the fox’s behavior. The animal was then euthanized at the scene.

The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services was immediately notified of the incident.