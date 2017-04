PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police say they are looking to identify to people who were caught on camera last month stealing a package from a home.

According to police, the theft happened on Cheyenne Trail between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on March 28.

Surveillance video shows two people walk up to the front porch and take the package, before walking away.

Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you recognize these people.