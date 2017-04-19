Police seek suspects in Newport News business vandalism

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Detectives are investigating after several men walk into Fairlead Boat Works after-hours and damage the place in the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue, Monday March 20.

Police say the incident happened between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. while the business was closed. Surveillance footage shows several unidentified men damage the business’ doors, windows and some equipment inside.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact Detective C. Phillips at 757-813-8374 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.