Only On 10: Mother says her deaf daughter died in Virginia Beach house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – For the first time, the family of a woman killed in a house fire is talking about what happened.

The fire happened on Old Kempsville Road April 9. Fire officials said one person died and two others were injured.

Now, nearly two weeks later officials have not released the name of the victim or the cause of the fire.

However, Jannette Lablanc wanted to talk about her daughter who she says died in the home.

“I’ll never forget it,” she said.

Lablanc said alarms woke her.

“I smelled smoke. Lots of smoke,” she said.

Lablanc said her stepson and his girlfriend got out of the house. She and her husband tried to get their daughter, 34-year-old Bianca Lablanc, out, too.

“We stood at the hallway and I told my husband Forrest, we gotta go. He’s like open the door,” she said. “We opened the door to the room and the smoke was so thick like you couldn’t walk through it.”

Eventually, they had to leave but both of them suffered smoke inhalation. Lablanc refused treatment.

“I remember sitting on the front lawn and saying, ‘I’m not leaving until my daughter comes out,’” she said.

Her daughter never did.

Lablanc says Bianca was deaf. She was only visiting that night and was sleeping in the guest room.

Lablanc became overcome with emotion telling 10 On Your Side’s Brandi Cummings what she thinks started the fire.

“I think she fell asleep with a cigarette in her hand,” she said.

The family believes a cigarette set the bed on fire and by the time the smoke detectors went off, Bianca was already dead.

Now, Lablanc is holding onto memories to get through.

“The thing I’ll miss most about her is just being able to give her a hug,” she said.

Lablanc told Cummings the family has insurance, so they plan to fix the house, but she doesn’t know if she’ll ever be able to live there again. The family is now trying to raise money for a funeral. Click here to donate.