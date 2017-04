HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The driver of a moped was taken to a hospital Wednesday night after a hit-and-run in Hampton, emergency dispatchers said.

According to dispatchers, the moped and another vehicle were involved in an accident at the intersection of Old Buckroe Road and Pembroke Avenue at 10:14 p.m.

Dispatchers were not sure of the moped driver’s condition.

10 On Your Side has reached out to police for more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.