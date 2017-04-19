NSA Hampton Roads holding sexual assault awareness and prevention walk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads says local installations will be holding “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” events Wednesday as a part of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

NSA Hampton Roads says this will be the second year for the event.

According to a news release, the “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes” event is designed to benefit sexual assault programs and provides an opportunity to educate the community about sexual violence.

“Building a community anchored in dignity and respect is a huge part of sexual assault prevention,” said Chief Information System Technician Latoya Glover, who coordinated this year’s event.

Various installation commands will be participating in the walk, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.