NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk SPCA No-Kill Adoption Center says it is extremely low on Kitten Milk Replacement and canned dog food.

The shelter is now accepting donations for both, according to a Facebook post. Any brand of canned dog food will be accepted.

Donations for both can be made at the shelter’s Ballentine location at the following times:

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.