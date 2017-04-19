Norfolk PD: Man charged in Peronne Avenue homicide

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say a 20-year-old man has been charged in a homicide that happened last week on Peronne Avenue.

Twenty-three-year-old Keith Moore was shot near Peronne Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard on April 13. Police say he was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Friends and family held a candlelight vigil for Moore the night after he was killed.

“I just want justice,” his sister, Decherra Cooke, told 10 On Your Side.

Police said Lloyd E. Whitley was arrested was Tuesday without incident.

Whitley is being held without bond at Norfolk City Jail on charges of second-degree murder and use of firearm in commission of a felony.

