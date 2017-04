NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy on Wednesday will hold a ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk to remember the deadly explosion aboard the Battleship Iowa.

The service will honor the lives of the 47 sailors who died when a gun turret on the vessel exploded on April 19, 1989.

It was the Navy’s deadliest accident outside of wartime. The Iowa was decommissioned by the Navy, and was later turned into a museum.

Wednesday’s ceremony is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.