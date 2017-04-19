Musicals, Poetry and Puppies are Happening This Weekend In Hampton Roads

Friday, April 21 : Teens with a Purpose – Slam Fest @ Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art

It’s time for the 9th annual Hampton Roads Youth Poetry Festival which features rising poetry stars from all over the Hampton Roads area. Come out and experience young, spoken word artists who will showcase their original poetry.

Listen to powerful stories and positive music, as you watch these young artist compete and effect change in our community. I will be there co-hosting the event at Virginia MOCA, Friday from 3-5 p.m.The event is free to all.

Friday, April 21 – Sunday, April 23 : How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying! @ Sandler Center

Flashback in time to the 1960’s and enjoy the iconic Broadway musical, “How to succeed in business without really trying. ““Power, sex, ambition, greed…. It’s just another day at the office in this classic satire of big business.

The show follows a young man named Finch, who uses a little handbook to try climb the corporate ladder. Audiences have fallen in love with the hit show time and time again with its’ over-the-top dance numbers and standout score classics.

Catch ‘How to succeed in business without really trying’ at the Sandler Center this Friday – Sunday. Times vary and tickets start at $18.

Now – Sunday, April 30 : The Wiz Presented by Virginia Stage Company @Wells Theatre

Cast members from Norfolk State University and New York are teaming up to showcase the Broadway and TV hit, The Wiz. Follow Dorothy, a schoolteacher in Harlem New York that finds herself magically transported to the urban fantasy land of OZ. Experience the story we’ve all come to know and love with a soulful musical twist!

The Wiz is on stage at now at wells theater through April 30th. Times vary and tickets start at $20.

Now – April 30 : Norfolk SPCA Magic Mutt Calendar

The Norfolk SPCA is looking for male models who have what it takes to strike a pose with one of their adoptable animals. If selected, you would be featured in their 2018 Magic Mutt Calendar.

Go to www.norfolkspca.org and complete the online application by April 30.