Md. authorities investigating murder case file search warrant with Beach police

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WAVY) — Authorities in Maryland have filed a search warrant with Virginia Beach police as they investigate a murder case.

On Dec. 6, Airealle Sells was found badly beaten and stabbed in her home in Princess Anne, Maryland. Her two children, ages eight and four, had also been beaten. The children were critically injured, but survived.

Sells died of her injuries on Dec. 10.

Police say Sells’ ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Sharef Dontre Hayward of Baltimore, admitted that he hit the two children with a hammer. He’s been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

10 On Your Side has learned that Maryland authorities are looking for information from Virginia Beach police in connection to the case.

In November 2016, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel police pulled over to check on a stopped vehicle.

Officers found Sells inside the car. She told police the man she was with had threatened to kill her. Police caught the man moments later, running down the span. He was identified as Hayward.

When police caught Hayward, his hand was injured from punching a window. He was taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. At the time, police did not charge him.

When Sells got back to her home, she filed a protective order against Hayward.

Maryland authorities want the medical records from when Hayward was treated in November at Sentara Virginia Beach General. Police say those records could be valuable to their murder case.

Hayward is still waiting for a trial date.