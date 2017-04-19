Man charged with murder in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a deadly shooting in Portsmouth.

Around 2:12 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, officers were called to the 2300 block of Charleston Avenue for a report of a man shot. Police got to the scene to find 34-year-old Maurice Gore dead.

34-year-old Kevin L. Howell was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Wednesday. He’s charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

