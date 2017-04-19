Man accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Beach spa employee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man is facing charges in connection to an alleged sexual assault at a Virginia Beach spa.

According to a search warrant obtained by 10 On Your Side, Dion Lamont Camp entered the Sunny Spa at 4668 Pembroke Boulevard and paid for a one-hour massage.

An employee escorted Camp into a back room. The search warrant says about five minutes into the massage, Camp allegedly sexually assaulted the employee.

The employee was able to get out of the room and call her boss and then police, the warrant says.

Camp is charged with object sexual penetration by force. He has a preliminary hearing set for June 1.