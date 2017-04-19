Jury sees dash camera video in civil trial of retired Norfolk officer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In the second day of the civil trial of retired Norfolk police officer Neal Robertson, jurors saw dash camera video from moments after Robertson shot Marius Mitchell.

Mitchell is suing Robertson for $10 million, saying Robertson was negligent and used excessive force when he shot him multiple times outside a 7-Eleven off Hampton Blvd in 2013.

Mitchell said it started when got out of the back seat of a friend’s car in the parking lot to get a snack and someone with a gun told him to get back in the car. He was scared and ran, he testified Tuesday.

Robertson’s attorney said Mitchell then got into his client’s unmarked police car and was dragging Robertson through the parking lot when Robertson fired. Robertson’s arm had been caught in the window during the incident, he said.

In dash camera video from the cruiser of two officers who arrived at the scene, Mitchell stumbles out of a green unmarked police car with blue lights flashing and onto the ground, soaked in blood.

Another officer who responded to the scene testified that Mitchell asked, “Am I going to die?” as police put pressure on the wounds of his neck.

The jury also heard portions of Robertson’s previous statement that he believed Mitchell was a safety concern because he got out of a car that had been involved in a traffic stop. Robertson said he pulled his gun and didn’t know what Mitchell was capable of.

The plaintiff’s lawyers aired part of a surgeon’s taped deposition, in which he said that Mitchell was shot in the neck, chest, shoulder, and arm.

Mitchell’s father testified Tuesday that his son’s whole demeanor changed after the shooting, and that he suffered from nightmares and sensitivity on his neck.

The jury also heard that Robertson needed surgery and treatment for PTSD after the shooting.

Mitchell was cleared of criminal charges following the incident and the Commonwealth’s Attorney determined the officer’s use of force was justified.

The trial is expected to last at least one more day.

Attorneys for the plaintiff and the defendant have declined to comment.